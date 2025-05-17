Herriman man charged with vandalizing Tesla Cybertruck with anti-Trump sticker

RIVERTON, Utah, May 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Herriman man is facing criminal charges after allegedly placing a politically charged sticker on a Tesla Cybertruck parked in a Riverton shopping center.

According to a police affidavit contained in preliminary charging documents filed in Salt Lake County’s Third District Court, the 72-year-old suspect was arrested over a March 14 incident during which he allegedly affixed a politically charged sticker to the Tesla built truck, with the message F*** TRUMP AND I DON’T KNOW WHO BRANDON IS.”

Surveillance footage from the Tesla’s onboard security cameras allegedly captured the suspect approaching the vehicle multiple times, the affidavit said. At one point, he is seen cupping what appears to be the sticker in the palm of his hand as he’s hunching over near the truck’s “front driver-side wheel well/fender area” where the sticker was later discovered.

A still image of the suspect’s license plate was recorded as he left the scene, ultimately leading to his arrest.

The Cybertruck’s owner told investigators the sticker was not on her vehicle prior to her shopping center visit and was only discovered after she returned to her residence.

In interviews with law enforcement, she said she felt targeted due to the sticker’s political message and the fact that she drives a Tesla, a company founded by Elon Musk. She said while she believes she may share similar political views as the suspect, the incident left her feeling unsafe and bullied, according to the affidavit.

The court filing alleges the suspect had placed similar stickers on other Teslas, including one parked at a local emergency room.

One of the suspect’s family members informed authorities about his alleged exploits after seeing photos of him circulating online among Tesla owner Facebook groups, the preliminary charging documents said.

The suspect is facing a possible charge of property damage under Utah Code 76-6-106.1, with a “victim targeting enhancement” under Utah Code 76-3-203.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.