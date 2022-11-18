Man in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are assuring the public the situation is under control after a stabbing Thursday night at a popular Herriman dog park.

According to a 6:54 p.m. tweet by Herriman police, the incident took place at the KP Memorial Dog Park at 5105 W. Herriman Main St., about a block north of City Hall.

“One adult male victim is critical. We have one suspect in custody,” Herriman PD wrote.

“No threat to the public.”

Police believe the assault was an isolated incident between two strangers.

The victim has been identified only as a 37-year-old male whose injuries are not life-threatening.

The alleged assailant, 61, had yet to be charged as of late Thursday night.

The cause of the altercation remains under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information become available.