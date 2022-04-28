Herriman police respond bicyclist unconscious in roadway

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic was blocked in the area of Porter Rockwell Boulevard and 2200 West Thursday morning after a reported accident and medical response.

According to Herriman City Police Lt. Cody Stromberg, a call came to dispatch at 10:42 a.m., and officers responded and found a 53-year-old bicyclist on the roadway.

“He was found in the middle of the road by a passerby,” Stromberg said. “He sustained some injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.”

No one witnessed the accident, Stromberg said, so it’s not currently known if there was a hit-and-run accident or if the man had a medical incident and collapsed in the roadway.

The man had injuries consistent with a fall, Stromberg said, but it does not have injuries that would confirm being run over.

“We don’t have any of that information right now. It appears he was by himself when this happened.”

Gephardt Daily will report details on the accident as soon as they are available.

The site of the accident is shown on the map below. According to the UDOT travel website, the scene has now been cleared and the road is reopened to traffic.