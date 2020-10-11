Herriman police search for missing, endangered 12-year-old girl

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Herriman are asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who is missing and considered endangered.

Haley White was last seen on Friday near her home.

She was wearing a pink hoodie, gray and black shoes, and carrying a black and blue backpack.

“She may be in the Herriman area. We have no information that she is in any immediate danger but are concerned for her safety primarily due to her age,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who may have seen Haley is urged to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.