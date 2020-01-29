Herriman’s Athlos Academy closed Wednesday due to gas-like odor

HERRIMAN, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Herriman’s Athlos Academy is closed for the remainder of Wednesday after a gas-like odor was detected near the gymnasium.

A Facebook post from the charter school at 12309 South Mustang Trail Way said: “Attention: There was an odor in the school this morning around the gymnasium that smelled like gas. Authorities are at the school investigating the source of the odor.”

A follow-up post said: “School will be closed for the day, today, Wednesday, Jan. 29. Students who were previously dropped off have been relocated to Herriman High School and can be picked up at the auditorium. All after school activities have been cancelled. The girls basketball game will be rescheduled.”

A tweet from Unified Fire Authority said: “With quick monitoring, our Herriman crews found hazardous levels of carbon monoxide. Forty four students evacuated/escorted to Herriman HS.”

No one was injured or transported to hospital, the tweet said.

Dominion Energy is on scene and fire crews have been released.

The Facebook post from the academy added: “We will send notifications as we know more. To contact the school, call or text Mandy Kartchner at 801-349-8218. As always, the safety of students is our number one priority. Thank you.”