Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill to host rockin’ 4-band concert Saturday

HERRIMAN, Utah, March 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — When it comes to live rock music, can there ever be too much of a good thing?

Herriman’s Redemption Bar & Grill is betting “no” on Saturday, and bringing in four different bands to play the downstairs venue.

Headlining the TNT Rocker Productionz is Stonebreed, which is based in Hollywood and enjoys fan bases in places like Denver, Detroit, Houston, Chicago, Phoenix, and various cities in Southern California.

“We usually make it to Utah at least once a year,” said lead singer Carlos Cruz, who describes the Stonebreed’s sound as hard rock with a Southern metal kick.

You can hear their influences of hard rock, Southern rock, classic rock, and country or metal. Besides Cruz, members are Paul Hudson on guitar, Davey Blade Pitkavish on bass, and Joey Cotero on drugs. Their influences include Aerosmith, AC/DC, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Motorhead, and Metallica meets Lynyrd Skynyrd.

They are proud to call themselves a high energy arena style party band. But Redemption, a 21 and older venue, will feature a far more intimate space, offering an up-close experience. And Cruz is looking forward to that experience himself, and a chance to experience the other bands up close.

“I like to go and just hear other bands,” he said. “I’m a music fan myself. That’s why I’m a musician. So I love going and seeing bands. Love hearing new songs, seeing what kind of bands are out there. I like to check out bands even when I’m not playing at a show.

“Like, if I got the night off and I’m in LA, I’ll go out to a club and see some bands playing stuff. Because you always learn. I mean, you can learn something from everybody. You might hear something that you know you like, or and then also just, you know, meeting people and building up camaraderie.”

The other bands on the bill are Utah groups with strong followings.

Among them are Sight Unseen.

“Our band is a pretty standard rock band,” Tony Ryan said. “We like to put music out that isn’t too heavy for people, that everyone to get into and have a good time while we’re playing.”

Ryan said his influences include Rush, Queensrÿche and Iron Maiden, and that is true of his bandmates as well. Ryan, on drums, plays with Troy Setterberg on bass, Chad Badham on guitar, and Matt Miller on Vocals.

Playing with the band is satisfying, Ryan said.

“For me, it’s the non-verbal communication between band members,” he said. “You’re able to feel the music, feel the flow, and ride the wave of the music, and share the creative energy. When it’s done right, it’s like a ball of energy, you know, and that is just super motivating.”

Fans are very supportive, Ryan said, “and it’s fun for them. I think you know, when they come out to support us, and it’s, you know, fun, because they all hang out with each other and have fun.”

Also taking the stage is Meat and the Mord. Singer Darrell Zitting is also known as Mr. Meat, actually an acronym for Mental Edge Assassin Team, the band Zitting first started about 21 years ago.

Which, of course, you would know if you paid attention to the live music scene during recent decades.

“But the band eventually just fizzled out,” said Zitting, a vocalist and guitarist. “Over the years, everybody has called always called me Mr. Meat, mostly because they don’t know my name. And I’ve got the licence plate to prove it.”

The current band lineup is a trio, with drummer John Hickman and bass player Jeremy Brand. They decided to use Meat in their name, and add Mord, a German word for murder.

Zitting and Hickman, longtime bandmates, decided to form the new group to keep the music going.

“Most of the music that we play is, is my stuff that I’ve written over the last 30 years. So that’s kind of, kind of how we were able to get moving so quick, because I already have an arsenal of material. But it’s heavy metal and hard rock is the genre.”

The music is all original, except for a few pieces they can play if the crowd needs it.

“Sometimes you just have to throw them in there to break them up and bring the crowd in, the people that don’t know your music. It’s kind of assuring to give your version of a song that they know. And if we do play other people’s material, you know, we always try and make it our own.”

He once put his own spin on a Britney Spears song, “Hit Me Baby One More time,” he said with a laugh, and he also managed to make Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” his own, decades ago.

This weekend guests are unlikely to hear either, he said. Zitting is more comfortable singing songs that reflect his own life and experience.

“The great thing about our stuff is you can actually understand what I’m singing, you know, and it’s melodic, and, you know, we have, you know, hooky choruses and stuff. So, which, which it’s worth. But, yeah, I mean, I’m all over the place with my writing.”

Anything else he would like people to know?

“You could always say Mr. Meat is the coolest person in the world.”

Come to Redemption this weekend to decide for yourself.

Also appearing on Saturday’s bill is MILF and Cookies, which last played Redemption’s entertainment stage last night, and graced us with a full interview and shared the backstory on that name. Find that profile here.

Tickets for Saturday’s four-band rock show are $16 from a band member or $20 at the door.

