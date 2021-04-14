High-profile vehicle restriction in effect for parts of northern Utah

UTAH, April 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high-profile vehicle restriction is in effect for parts of northern Utah Tuesday night.

“Troopers in Davis County have reported 70 mph wind gusts with gusts expected to start peaking beyond that here in the next 15 minutes,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 9 p.m.

“With that, we now have high-profile vehicle restriction in effect for I-15, Legacy Highway and U.S. Highway 89, north of Park Lane, in Davis County.”

“Semi-trucks, RVs, and other light or high-profile vehicles are prohibited on I-15 from mile post 317 to mile post 328, and along Legacy Highway from mile post 4 to the I-15 Junction,” the tweet said.

For more information about the high wind warning issued Tuesday night for parts of Utah, click here.