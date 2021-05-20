High wind warning issued for parts of central, southern Utah

UTAH, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high wind warning has been issued for parts of central and southern Utah Thursday.

“We’re expecting strong gusty winds across much of central and southern Utah today, with gusts in excess of 40 mph,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. “West central and southwest Utah will see the strongest winds with some gusts to 65 mph possible. Blowing dust may restrict visibility!”

The high wind warning, as well as wind advisories, are in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, the tweet said. The high wind warning is in effect for west Millard and Juab counties, and the wind advisory is in effect for portions of south and central Utah including Bryce Canyon, Kanab, Escalante, Price and St. George, which will see southwest winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of around 50 mph.

The tweet reminds residents to bring any loose objects indoors, be prepared in the event of a power outage, prepare for patchy areas of blowing dust while driving, and drive slow as travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles.