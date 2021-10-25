High wind warning with gusts up to 70 mph issued for parts of Utah; gales toppling semis on I-80

UTAH, Oct. 25 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — High winds and areas of wintery weather are causing dangerous conditions on Utah’s highways Monday.

A National Weather Service map shows high wind advisories running nearly the length of western Utah Monday morning, with wind warnings in nearby areas and winter weather advisories in the northeast and southwest parts of the state.

The high wind warning is expected to continue through 9 p.m. Monday, and to affect areas including the Great Salt Lake Desert and the mountains of Tooele and Rush valleys, western Millard and Juab counties, and the cities of Wendover, Dugway, Park Valley, Tooele, Grantsville, Vernon, Delta, Little Sahara, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford.

South gusts will typically range from 30 to 40 mph, but can reach 70 mph, the site says.

High winds may move leaves, trash, holiday decorations and lightweight objects, and cause damage property and power outages, the National Weather Service site says.

“Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles due to strong crosswinds. Areas of blowing dust may result in poor visibility for motorists.”

The map below was current Monday morning. For a current and interactive version of the map, click this link.

A Twitter post issued by Utah Highway Patrol at 9:38 a.m. Monday announced an Interstate 80 roadway restriction until at least 3 p.m. Monday in parts of Tooele County due to high winds. The restriction affects high-profile vehicles, like the ones pictured above and below.