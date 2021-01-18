High wind watch in effect for northern Wasatch Front Monday evening through Tuesday morning

DAVIS COUNTY, WEBER COUNTY, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high wind watch is in effect for parts of Davis County and Weber County from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. Monday until 11 a.m. Tuesday, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City.

“East winds are NOT expected to be as strong or widespread as the Sept. 8, 2020 event,” the tweet said.

There will be gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the sections marked in orange on the map, with gusts of up to 70 mph in the red sections.

On Monday evening, gusty winds will develop, the tweet said, and will become strong Monday night. They will remain strong early Tuesday then will diminish in the late morning.

There will be strong crosswinds along Interstate 15 in Davis, Weber and northern Salt Lake counties as well as U.S. Highway 80 and Legacy Parkway.

Homeowners are being urged to take items inside that might blow away.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.