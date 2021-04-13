High wind watch issued for parts of northern Utah

UTAH, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A high wind watch has been issued for parts of northern Utah beginning Tuesday afternoon.

“We have issued a high wind watch for the stronger winds expected tomorrow,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Monday at 9 p.m. “Main area of concern is the Cache Valley and East Box Elder County. Strong gusts for Weber and Davis counties as well.”

East winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 70 mph are predicted from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for eastern Box Elder County, the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, the tweet said.

There are crosswind concerns for high-profile vehicles on Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 89 between the Idaho border and North Salt Lake as well as Legacy Parkway, and U.S. Highway 91 in Cache Valley.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.