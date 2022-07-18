High winds create ‘unique hazards’ for crews battling Salt Lake City wildfire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the area 7200 West and Interstate 80 while crews battle a wildfire in the area.

“The logistics of high winds and firefighting activities have created unique hazards,” the fire department tweeted at 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

Wildland fire in the area of 7200 west and I-80. Media agencies and public please avoid the area.

The logistics of high winds and firefighting activities have created unique hazards. PIO not responding to scene, please avoid scene to assist FF’s. — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) July 18, 2022

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City reported wind gusts of more than 60 mph with blowing dust in the Salt Lake Valley. The highest gust so far has been 66 mph in Big Cottonwood Canyon, according to NWS.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.