High winds hamper search for 2 teens missing on Utah Lake for nearly a week

Search efforts @UtahLake for Priscilla Bienkowski & Sophia Hernandez using K9’s have been hampered by wind. Search flights will continue despite higher winds. This video is a flight from Lincoln Beach by one of @UCSO_SAR team members. @UCSO CP will be in place tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0z4EuQuTq4 — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) May 12, 2020

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — High winds hampered a search Tuesday for two teens missing since they went for an outing at Utah Lake nearly a week ago.

“Search efforts on Utah Lake for Priscilla Bienkowski and Sophia Hernandez using K-9’s have been hampered by wind,” said a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s spokesman, at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Search flights will continue despite higher winds. This video (above) is a flight from Lincoln Beach by one of Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team members.”

On Monday, Cannon tweeted that the water search would transition to primarily an air search for the next several days.

It is believed Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, and Sophia Hernandez, 17, were planning to use an inflatable device designed for pool use to float on the lake when they were last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Strong winds came up, creating high waves and turbulence on the lake.

The same conditions presented a challenge to searchers who went out at about 8 p.m. Wednesday after the girls’ parents reported them missing. Officers who were near the lake at the time described the conditions as “fierce.”

Helicopters, searchers on horseback, boats with sonar capabilities, and divers have been used in the search for the teens.

A floatation device, a cell phone and car keys were located on the lake’s shore Saturday, but there we no other signs of the girls.

Officials are also asking that anyone who saw the two girls get in touch with officials.

“Investigators are asking anyone who saw Priscilla Bienkowski or Sophia Hernandez after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, May 6, to contact us through Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970,” a previous statement from Cannon said. “They are missing near The Knolls on the west side of Utah Lake.”

