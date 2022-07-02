High winds rocking northern Utah; 30-45 mph gusts expected through midnight

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City is warning residents along the Wasatch Front to be prepared for gusting winds, Friday night into Saturday morning.

According to an NWS statement posted on social media about 10:20 p.m., “Easterly canyon winds are forecast to continue through the rest of the evening (areas in red on the map), with gusts in the 30-45 mph range expected.”

“Winds will gradually diminish after midnight,” the NWS said.

“Look out for crosswinds on north-south routes. Note: these are not downslope winds,” the weather service advised.”

The NWS weather map shows the winds stretching from just north of I-80 near Parleys Canyon all the way through the North Logan area.

The NWS advises travelers along I-15, U.S. Highway 89 and I-84 that driving could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.