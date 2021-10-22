Highland High School under Secure Alert after tip received by police

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Highland High School has been placed under a Secure Alert Friday morning after a tip was received by police.

“Police are currently at Highland High School investigating a tip received through the Safe UT app,” said a tweet from the SLC School District at 10:15 a.m. “In an abundance of caution, the school is on Secure Alert. Students are safe inside the school, and all exterior doors are locked.”

A Secure Alert is called when there is a threat or hazard outside the school building, the tweet said.

A tweet from SLCPD said: “Our school resource officers and patrol officers are on scene assisting Highland High School administrators to ensure the continued safety of students and staff using high visibility patrols. We continue to investigate the tip to determine its credibility.”

No other details were immediately released. Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.