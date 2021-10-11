Highway 189 in Provo Canyon reopens after crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Highway 189 in Provo Canyon has reopened after a motorcycle crash earlier Sunday evening.

The crash, which seriously injured the motorcyclist and caused the bike to catch fire, occurred shortly after 6 p.m. and caused the canyon to be closed in both directions at milepost 9 in Springdell, about two miles east of Orem.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital via ground ambulance and was in “stable, but pretty serious” condition, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily later Sunday night.

After the canyon was reopened at about 9 p.m., Utah Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should expect major delays headed down Provo Canyon to Orem.