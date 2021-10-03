Hiker, 79, found alive after 4 days missing in Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 79-year-old hiker last seen Tuesday in Zion National Park was found alive on Saturday afternoon.

“Today at approximately 3:30 p.m. MT, Nellis Air Force located John Fiske Burg above Lodge Canyon in Zion National Park,” a statement from the park says. “Burg was treated on scene and then transported to St. George for further medical attention.

“Zion National Park would like to thank Nellis Air Force Base, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue K-9 Units and Drone Teams, and all the staff and volunteers that provided support for this search and rescue effort.

“The National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line was very important to this rescue effort and Park Rangers appreciate all the support from the public and park visitors.

“This successful rescue would not have been possible without the network of individuals and resources.”