Hiker dies in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Despite intense efforts by emergency medical personnel, a hiker died Friday in Zion National Park.

“On the afternoon of January 26, Zion National Park received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the West Rim Trail near Scout Lookout,” according to a park press release. “Rangers immediately responded and hiked to the patient with medical equipment including an automated external defibrillator (AED) and a heart monitor.