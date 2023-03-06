Hiker finds human remains in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker has found human remains in an unincorporated area of Washington County, the Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

The discovery was reported to the WCSO at about 1:54 p.m. Saturday. The remains were found in the area of Sheep Bridge Road , which is east of Hurricane.

“Deputies responded and confirmed the remains were human,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “Detectives were called out and the investigation is ongoing. We are awaiting information from the Medical Examiner’s office to confirm the identity of the individual.

“There are no signs of danger to the public. The initial investigation shows no signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the case develops.