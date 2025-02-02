Hiker found dead after fall in Zion Nat’l Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Feb. 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A fallen hiker was found deceased Sunday morning in Zion National Park.

A 7:06 a.m. call came to the Consolidated Communications Center, and Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue was the first to arrive at the scene, in the area of the Canyon Overlook Trail.

Crews “found a male deceased and determined he was beyond help at approximately 7:40 am.,” a Washington County Sheriff news release says.

“Washington County Deputies arrived shortly after and confirmed their findings. Zion National Park Rangers and Zion Technical Search and Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted with recovery efforts. Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an active investigation”

The Sheriff’s Office “expresses our gratitude to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, Zion Park Rangers, and the Zion Technical Search and Rescue for their assistance.”

The name of the victim has not been released.