Hiker uses personal locator beacon to alert crews to woman who fell near Corona Arch

MOAB, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker used a personal locator beacon to alert rescue crews after a woman fell 30 feet in the Corona Arch area near Moab.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post crews responded when an individual’s personal locator beacon transmitted an SOS message to dispatch with coordinates in the Corona Arch area.

“A woman reportedly slipped and fell 30 feet while trying to jump across a crack in the sandstone near the arch,” the post said.

The family of the woman who fell were asking nearby hikers if they had cellphone service, and that was when a nearby hiker utilized his emergency device.

Grand County EMS assisted with treating the woman’s injuries and Search and Rescue members, Bureau of Land Management rangers and Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies transported the subject by litter to a Classic Air Medical helicopter. The post did not elaborate on the condition of the woman, but she is expected to live.

The incident is the first call out for Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue of 2020.