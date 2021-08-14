Hiker’s body recovered after fall from cliff near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue crews responded to a call of a hiker who had fallen from a cliff on Aug. 10, and found the victim had perished.

The report came in Tuesday that “a person that fell off a cliff on the Zen Trail in the City of St George,” says a statement issued Friday by WCSS&R.

“Working with St George Fire, we arrived on top of the Plateau. We found the subject had not survived the fall.

“The subject was 108 feet off the cliffs edge. St George Fire Technical Rescue and SAR High Angle set up a raise system to retrieve the victim. St George Police Department is conducting the investigation into the death of the victim.”

No additional information, including the victim’s identity, has been released. Gephardt Daily will have more details as they become available.