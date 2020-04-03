Hill AFB air show canceled until 2022

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 3, 2020 — The Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, previously scheduled for June 27 and 28, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re disappointed that the 2020 Hill Air Force Base Air Show and Open House will not happen, but believe it’s the right thing to do given the COVID-19 outbreak and our responsibility to protect public health,” said Col. Jon Eberlan, 75th Air Base Wing commander.

“We appreciate our community’s patience and understanding as we navigate these times together. We plan to pick up our next Air Show in 2022.”

Base leaders remain focused on caring for airmen and their families, and continue to closely watch the COVID-19 situation, aligning with Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Utah Department of Health guidelines and recommendations, the statement says.