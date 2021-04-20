Hill AFB awarded $1.4M incentive by Rocky Mountain Power for energy-saving innovations

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – For its efforts in energy conservation, the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill Air Force Base received a $1,405,909 incentive award from Rocky Mountain Power.

The award honors the base’s participation in the Wattsmart program, which provides various cash or bill credit incentives, depending on the type and scope of projects, to businesses and homeowners completing energy conservation efforts.

The award, which will be used to fund additional energy efficiency and resiliency efforts at Hill Air Force Base, is in response to three energy-savings projects that were completed last year as part of the Energy Savings Performance Contract program to upgrade the installation’s infrastructure and energy systems.

The programs are expected to save 12,882,649 kilowatt hours a year, which represents annual cost savings of $621,264.

“All three projects were a joint effort between the 75th Air Base Wing and the Ogden Air Logistics Center, consisting of energy efficiency changes and improvements to the ALC’s processes,” said Nick King, Hill’s energy and utility manager.

The projects were: