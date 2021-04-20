Hill AFB awarded $1.4M incentive by Rocky Mountain Power for energy-saving innovations

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – For its efforts in energy conservation, the 75th Air Base Wing at Hill Air Force Base received a $1,405,909 incentive award from Rocky Mountain Power.
The award honors the base’s participation in the Wattsmart program, which provides various cash or bill credit incentives, depending on the type and scope of projects, to businesses and homeowners completing energy conservation efforts.
The award, which will be used to fund additional energy efficiency and resiliency efforts at Hill Air Force Base, is in response to three energy-savings projects that were completed last year as part of the Energy Savings Performance Contract program to upgrade the installation’s infrastructure and energy systems.
The programs are expected to save 12,882,649 kilowatt hours a year, which represents annual cost savings of $621,264.
“All three projects were a joint effort between the 75th Air Base Wing and the Ogden Air Logistics Center, consisting of energy efficiency changes and improvements to the ALC’s processes,” said Nick King, Hill’s energy and utility manager.
The projects were:
• Dip tank improvements were made in building 507, consisting of automated tank covers and controls installation, in order to modulate supply and exhaust air volume, dependent on whether lids are open or closed, while still maintaining required air flow in the facility.
This upgrade will save 937,682 kilowatt hours a year, which translates into a cost savings of $38,576 per year and qualified for an incentive of $140,652. The recognition recipient of this award was Matthew Larsen, Ogden ALC.
• Industrial ventilation improvements were made in building 220, including controls and sensor installation that allow for modulation of air flow and humidity depending on the operational mode of an individual paint booth, whether it be a preparation, paint, or curing booth.
This upgrade will save 3,151,969 kilowatt hours a year, which translates into a cost savings of $131,280 per year and qualified for an incentive of $246,341. The recognition recipients of this award were Shane Jepson, James Gill and Kurt Erickson, Ogden ALC.
• Compressed air system upgrades, included installation of controls, replacement of air driers, and repair of leaking distribution pipes on the compressed air loops 1 and 2, that supplies compressed air to the majority of the industrial area of the installation as well as some standalone facility compressed air systems that support ALC processes.
This upgrade will save 8,792,898 kilowatt hours a year, which translates into a cost savings of $451,408 per year and qualified for an incentive of $1,018,915.