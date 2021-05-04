Hill AFB to continue night-flying operations through 3rd week of May

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, May 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The recent rumblings in Utah’s night skies will continue through the third week of May, according to a statement by Hill Air Force Base.

The active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are taking part in local night-flying training missions most weekdays through the third week of May.

During this period, flying is scheduled to be completed between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., a statement from Hill Air Force Base says. The times may change based on a number of factors including weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range, and other support elements, it says.

“Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities,” the Hill AFB statement says. “Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills.

“Over the past two years, all three of the wing’s fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East and remain ready when they are called upon.”

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.

-30-

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base is to rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense. There are approximately 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th FW, the Hill statement says.