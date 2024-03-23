Hill AFB training exercises over Tooele County, Wendover to include noises to simulate combat activity

TOOELE, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base says training exercises planned for the airspace over Tooele County and Wendover next week may sound like combat, but it will only be a simulation.

The drills are scheduled for Monday through Friday of next week, March 25-29.

“While the exercise will have minimal impact on the public, residents in Wendover and western Tooele County will notice an increase in aircraft and military personnel activity at different times throughout the week,” a Hill AFB statement says.

“Occasionally, noises meant to simulate combat activity may also be heard.”

Most activity will be during daytime hours, “but times can shift based on a number of factors,” the Hill statement says. “The exercise has been planned for months and is not in response to any current events.

“Questions on noise may be directed to the Hill Air Force Base website at: https://www.hill.af.mil/Home/Noise-FAQ/”