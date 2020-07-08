Hill Air Force Base 388th Fighter Wing’s F-35A Demonstration Team completes first show

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team has completed their first air show since being assigned to the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base.

The team, led by Capt. Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, performed at the Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake airshow at Cedar Creek Lake, Texas, on July 4, said a news release from Hill AFB.

“The Thunder over Cedar Creek Lake air show was the first public performance for the F-35 Demonstration Team since their rebasing from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to Hill Air Force Base,” the news release said.

The demonstration team’s next show will be in Wyoming, the news release said.