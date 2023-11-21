Hill Air Force Base Airmen deployed to Japan

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Nov. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Active duty and Reserve Airmen from Hill Air Force Base‘s 388th and 419th Fighter Wings have deployed the F-35A Lighting II to Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.

The deployment to the site, 6,420 miles away, “is part of an effort to assure allies and deter threats to stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by Hill Air Force Base.

“Hundreds of pilots, maintainers and support personnel deployed as the 4th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron,” it says. “The Airmen will be joined in Kadena by the 356th Fighter Squadron From Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, which also flies and maintains the F-35A.”

Col. Michael Gette, 388th Fighter Wing commander, said the Airmen are prepared.

“This is what we train for every day at Hill. I’m proud of our Airmen’s dedication and preparation, and I’m thankful for the support of Team Hill, which ensures we can deploy and meet our tasking,” he said in the released statement.

“This deployment will be a valuable experience in the Pacific theater, especially for our young Airmen as we hone how we employ and sustain the F-35 in a complex region.”

The fifth-generation fighter deployments are part of a series of U.S. Air Force movements designed to ensure a “zero-gap” in regional fighter presence throughout the departure of Kadena’s fleet of F-15C Eagles, according to officials.

US Air Force Airmen from Hill Air Force Base Utah greet one of their F 35A Lightning II pilots as he arrives at Kadena Air Base Japan Nov 20 2023 The 4th FS will be joining the 356th Fighter Squadron from Eielson AFB Alaska in providing forward deployed fifth generation fighter capabilities to assure allies and deter threats in the Indo Pacific region Photo US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Jessi Roth

“With this deployment, our squadron will continue Team Kadena’s work of strengthening our interoperability with our allies and bilateral partners,” said Lt. Col. Jondavid Hertzel, 4th Fighter Squadron commander.

“We look forward to exchanging experience, tactics, and techniques with the variety of flying units at Kadena, to strengthen our deterrence measures, and add more versatility to the Indo-Pacific theater.”

Continuing rotations of aircraft at Kadena also ensures the 18th Wing remains postured to deliver lethal and credible airpower in support of shared U.S. and allied interests, the Hill Air Force Base statement says..

“The F-35s presence in the Indo-Pacific region presents a valuable opportunity for the units deployed here to train alongside joint and bilateral partners. The deployment demonstrates the capabilities a diverse fighter presence provides in this dynamic theater,” said Col. Henry Schantz, 18th Wing Operations Group commander.

“Each unit that deploys here brings their own distinct skill sets and experiences necessary to effectively meet pacing threats while fostering partnerships throughout the region.”