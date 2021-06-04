Hill Air Force Base announces air show will return in 2022

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, June 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base announced Friday that the “Warriors Over The Wasatch” Air & Space Show will return on June 25 and 26, 2022.

The show will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and there will be an F-35A Lightning II demonstration by Hill’s 388th Fighter Wing, according to a news release.

The show also will feature “a wide variety of civilian and military static aircraft, including helicopters, fighters, bombers, large cargo transports and refuelers,” the news release said.

Over 500,000 visitors are expected for the show, which generates some $50 million for the local economy, the news release added.