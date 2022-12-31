Hill Air Force Base announces night-flying operations with F-35A in January

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 388th and 419th Fighter Wings will resume local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II on Tuesday.

The night flights are expected to continue most weekdays throughout January, ending about 11:30 p.m. each night, according to a news release from Hill Air Force Base. Exact days and times may vary based on weather, airspace availability on the Utah Test and Training Range and other factors.

“Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities. Night flying is limited to what is required for pilots to remain proficient in those skills for deployments,” the release states.

The F-35A is the nation’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft with capabilities vital to deter potential adversaries, Air Force officials said.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The active-duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet.