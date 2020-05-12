Hill Air Force Base: Night-flight exercises to continue through Thursday

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, May 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations through Thursday.

“Local residents will notice increased activity during the evening hours as pilots continue to sharpen their night-time combat flying skills,” a statement from the Air Force Base says.

“Night operations are limited to what is required for Airmen to remain proficient. During this period, most flying is scheduled to be completed by 11 p.m., but may change based on a number of factors including weather, airspace availability and other support elements.”

The wings are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities, the statement says, adding that increased flying also provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility.

The 34th Fighter Squadron, one of the wing’s three squadrons, is currently deployed to the Middle East. The other two are continuing to fly here, ensuring they are ready to deploy when needed.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components.

The primary mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to rapidly employ combat power with the F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense. There are approximately 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th FW.