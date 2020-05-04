Hill Air Force Base reopens some facilities, services

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base will begin reopening some of its facilities and services consistent with state and local guidelines, beginning Monday.

“Current installation mitigation measures will remain in effect, including base entry control point no touch protocols, maximization of telework, work center disinfection plans and limiting in-person meetings, socials, and mass gatherings,” said a news release from Hill Air Force Base.

“Base personnel should continue to adhere to guidance on social distancing, disinfection plans and face coverings, including no hand-shaking, frequent hand washing, cleaning of common-use items, and wearing masks when social distancing cannot be achieved.”

Facility openings:

Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppettes and Base Exchange will reopen but will require its customers to wear face coverings, while indoors.

AAFES Barber Shop, located within the Base Exchange, will reopen for military members only, Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both service provider and customer must wear face coverings.

AAFES Optical Shop, located within the Base Exchange, will reopen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m. Both service provider and customer must wear face coverings.

AAFES Optometry Service, located within the Base Exchange, will reopen by appointment only. Both service provider and customer must wear face coverings.

Warrior Fitness Center will reopen for military and DoD civilians only, Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be no access to the sauna, and there will be no classes or group/intramural sports. Customers are expected to wear face coverings, except when performing cardio or other strenuous activities, and maintain social distancing.

Hubbard Golf Course will reopen Monday through Sunday, from dawn until dusk (weather permitting). While golf activities may resume, the driving range and club rental activities will remain closed. Take-out food service will be available at the Golf Course Café from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at the Halfway House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers must wear face coverings when inside the Clubhouse and Halfway House. Driving Cart usage will be limited to one person per cart, unless customers travelled to the golf course together in the same vehicle.

The Bowling Center will reopen for take-out food service only Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must wear face coverings.

Outdoor Recreation will reopen Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers must wear face coverings.

Arts & Crafts Center will reopen Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Frame Shop, located within Arts & Crafts, will service customers by appointment only. Curbside pick-up will continue for finished products. Customers must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

All Hill playgrounds and parks, including the dog park, will resume normal operations. Families are welcome to use the playgrounds and parks, maintaining social distancing guidelines between persons from other households.

The Fam Camp is now accepting reservations for military and DoD Civilian personnel in PCS status only.

All vulnerable personnel should continue to shelter in place and people who feel sick should stay at home, the news release said.

“When in public places such as parks, outdoor recreation areas and shopping areas, individuals should maximize physical distance from others,” the news release added. “Social settings of more than 10 people, where appropriate distancing may not be practical, should be avoided. Non-essential travel should be minimized and personnel should continue to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding isolation following travel.”

Leadership across the installation will continuously take into consideration regional, state, and local public health conditions and guidelines when making decisions on restoring facilities and services capacity, officials said.