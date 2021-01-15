Hill Air Force Base responds to questions about aircraft flying over SLC area

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base is responding to questions about an aircraft flying over the Salt Lake City area last night.

“Today, we received a few inquiries about aircraft over the Salt Lake City area between 8 and 8:30 p.m. last night,” said a tweet from the 388th Fighter Wing Thursday evening.

“At the time, aircraft from the 388th Fighter Wing were returning to Hill Air Force Base from the Utah Test and Training Range.”

While this caused questions because it is not a “normal” pattern, pilots can use different approaches to the airfield due to weather or other air traffic in the area, the tweet said

“We appreciate the continued support of Utah and all communities surrounding HAFB,” the tweet concluded.