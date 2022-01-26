Hill Air Force Base’s F-35A Demonstration Team heading to L.A. for Super Bowl LVI flyover

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The F-35A Lightning II, based at Hill Air Force Base with its demonstration team members, has been selected as one of five aircraft to be featured in a Super Bowl flyover.

The team, led by Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, will join the other teams in a first-of-it’s-kind flyover to be coordinated with the singing of the national anthem at the start of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Together, the five aircraft will represent the Air Force’s 75 years of service. The four other aircraft in the formation will be:

A P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, California

An A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina

An F-22A Raptor from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

The U.S. Air Force performs close to 1,000 flyovers a year as a way to showcase the capabilities of its aircraft, while also inspiring patriotism and future generations of aviation enthusiasts, a statement released by Hill Air Force Base says.

These flyovers are done at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as time-over-target training for pilots, aircrew and ground control teams, it says.