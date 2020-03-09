Hill Fighter Weapons Squadron conducts evaluation exercise

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Communities surrounding Hill Air Force Base will notice increased flying beginning Monday and continuing through the week as the 86th Fighter Weapons Squadron conducts a weapons evaluation exercise, officials said.

The evaluation will be at the Utah Test and Training Range, and is part of the Air Force’s Weapons System Evaluation Program, said a news release from Hill AFB.

“The exercise goal is to evaluate the effectiveness, maintainability, suitability, and accuracy of precision guided air-to-ground munitions,” the news release said.

Being evaluated is the 334th Fighter Squadron from Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, flying the F-15E.

“The 86th FWS is the single DOD agency charged with conducting predictive battle damage analysis of precision guided munitions using operational weapons, aircraft, maintenance personnel and aircrew,” the news release said. “The squadron also evaluates total air-to-air weapons systems including aircraft, weapon, weapon delivery system, aircrew, support equipment, technical data, and maintenance actions.”