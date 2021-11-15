Hit-and-run driver sought after boy, 13, struck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old boy has been transported to Primary Children’s Hospital after a hit-and-run accident on Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened in the area of 1520 S. 1000 West, Sgt. Groves, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“The boy was riding on a scooter when the car struck,” Groves said. “He was transported with head and leg injuries” that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The car being sought is being described by witnesses as a gray Nissan Altima, possibly a four-door, with front-end bumper damage, Groves said.

Anyone who has video or may have information on the car is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department.