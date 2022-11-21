Hogle Zoo animals to smash pumpkins on Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Smashing pumpkins comes to Hogle Zoo this Thanksgiving.

Not the Chicago alt-rock band. This event is the exotic Zoo residents versus the orange, gourd-family produce.

“Discover a unique family tradition as elephants, apes, lions, otters and other animals smash, stomp, roll and eat pumpkins,” says Hogle Zoo in an announcement for its annual Thanksgiving day Feast with the Beast event.

“All animal enrichment activities are designed to enhance the animals’ physical, social and emotional well-being through stimulating objects and activities.”

Tusked residents will smash pumpkins into “elephant bite sized” pieces. Lions will eat meat-stuffed gourds. Various other animals will enjoy pumpkins or other holiday treats. Animal keepers will share information with human event participants.

The Feast with the Beast is included with admission on Thursday, Nov. 24. Thanksgiving day hours are reduced from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Animal demonstrations will be offered between 10:30 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Online admission tickets are discounted, at $17.95 for adults; $13.95 children 3-12; and free to children 2 and younger and to Zoo members. Tickets purchased at the gate cost $19.95 for adults and $15.95 for children ages 3-12. The numbers reflect winter-season prices.

The day’s schedule (subject to change) is:

10 a.m.: Zoo opens

10:30 a.m.: Lion demonstration

11 a.m.: Elephant demo, sand cat demo

11:30 a.m.: Apes demo, meerkat and porcupine demo

Noon: Bobcat keeper chat, South Hill animal demo

12:30 a.m.: Otter demonstration

2 p.m.: Zoo closes

Hogle Zoo is at 2600 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City. Read more about the Zoo’s annual Feast with the Beast at www.hoglezoo.org