Hogle Zoo announces death of Pallas’ cat Petenka

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo on Wednesday announced the death of male Pallas’ cat Petenka, who died Sunday at age 13.

Petenka had suffered periodic seizures, the Zoo statement says.

Hogle Zoo recently placed Petenka “under close veterinary care after its team and a board-certified neurologist evaluated him for periodic seizures, receiving oral anti-seizure medication, a redesigned habitat, and close monitoring,” the Zoo statement says.

“Petenka was the second oldest Pallas’ cat in human care, passing the average 11-year lifespan in their natural habitat. Affectionately nicknamed ‘Potato’ by his care team, Petenka was known for his hops of excitement and his love of lounging in dens.”

Utahs Hogle Zoo has announced the death of Pallas cat Petenka

Petenka was transferred to Hogle Zoo in 2015 on an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation with female Pallas’ cat, Hal, the Zoo said.

“Together, the pair contributed to the Pallas’ cat species survival program with 10 kittens,” the Zoo statement says.

Pallas’ cats originate from the grasslands of Mongolia and the Tibetan Plateau. Known for being an elusive species, they are well adapted to cold, arid climates, thriving in stony highlands and alpine deserts at elevations up to 13,000 feet.

Previous Hogle Zoo deaths this summer include that of Chim, the snow leopard, on Aug. 17, and Ryder, the black-footed cat, on July 22.