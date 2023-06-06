Hogle Zoo announces Friday birth of zebra

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo welcomed a baby zebra Friday night, and said visitors may be able to see him as soon as today.

After a 12-month gestation, the baby — with naming rights to go to an auction winner — was born at about 7:11 p.m., and was standing within 10 minutes. Before long, the 98-pound foal was nursing from mother Ziva, 10, and has continued to hit all his post-birth developmental milestones, says a statement from Hogle Zoo.

The birth was captured on camera, and can be viewed here.

“By two-hours-old, the foal started little gallops, known as ‘zoomies,’ which is a natural behavior for babies in the wild who must quickly be on the move from predators after birth,” the Zoo statement says.

Ziva and her male foal Photo Hogle Zoo

“All these positive signs of progress were observed by animal keepers without disturbing the natural birthing process because of high-definition cameras donated by the Marriner S. Eccles Foundation and Backstreet Surveillance, Inc.

“We monitor the birth remotely because it is so important that we give mom and baby space and time to naturally connect in this start of life,” said Melissa Dacumos, the Zoo’s associate director of animal care.

“After Ziva and her foal were able to have privacy for the entire first night while being monitored via camera only, our zookeepers began quietly entering their space the next morning. We look forward to guests meeting him as well and learning the importance of preserving vulnerable Hartmann’s mountain zebra in the wild.”

This is Ziva’s fourth successful birth at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Through a recommendation from the Species Survival Program (SSP), Ziva was paired with father, Scooby. The SSP looks at the genetic history of animal populations under human care for responsible breeding.

Considered ambassadors to their vulnerable species, Ziva’s new foal joins the zoo’s current African Savanna herd of Hartmann’s mountain zebras including: Ziva (mother), Scooby (father), Zibby (female), Poppy (female), Bryce (female), and Corkeey (male).

The foal’s naming auction is open now and will conclude at 5 p.m. Monday, June 12. To participate in the auction, visit ihartzebras.givesmart.com. For Hogle Zoo hours and information, click here.