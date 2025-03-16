Hogle Zoo baby Nguvu gaining weight, health stability

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo’s giraffe baby, Nguvu, is gaining weight after an initial health scare.

Nguvu, born Feb. 7, initially struggled to gain weight due to nursing problems, the Zoo announced in a Feb. 28 social media post.

“Hogle Zoo’s animal care and health teams have been working tirelessly in the giraffe barn, providing constant care for Nguvu,” an earlier post said. “Supportive care includes encouraging him to approach keeper staff, attempting to bottle feed, and administering diluted milk supplements and electrolyte liquids.”

Nguvu began to rebound, a March 4 post said, and a Saturday post from Hogle Zoo shared the best news yet:

“Nguvu is on a good path and now weighs about 210 pounds — a significant milestone in his progress. He’s looking strong and alert as our team closely monitors him and his mom.

“Thanks to our outstanding teams for their dedication and care of this not-so-little one!”