Hogle Zoo debuts baby zebra Archie, newly arrived orangutan Kawan

SALT LAKE CITY, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is welcoming two new fuzzy faces this spring, a baby Hartmann’s zebra named Archie and female orangutan Kawan, who was sent by Wisconsin’s Henry Vilas Zoo.

Archie was born May 31 at Hogle Zoo to first-time mother Poppy. The male zebra was born Monday, May 31 at 1:39 in the morning to first-time mother, Poppy. Archie was named in honor of Arches National Monument. Archie’s was sired by Hogle Zoo’s Scooby.

Kawan arrived on June 8, and is in mandatory quarantine, a practice for all newly transferred animals. Kawan is a potential mate for the zoo’s male orangutan, Mia.

Archie

“Archie is a very affectionate mama’s boy,” keeper Michelle Olandese said in a prepared statement on the zebra. “He gives mom lots of love and nuzzles and is curiously exploring his new environment. He keeps Poppy on her toes with his energy and likes to show off his speed.”

Archie should be joining the rest of the herd as soon as mama Poppy is comfortable enough to allow other herd members to get close, the zoo statement says. For now, mother and son will be visible in the flex yard.

This is the fifth Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. Three were sired by Ziggy, and now two by Scooby. Mountain zebras live in more mountainous regions in southwest Africa, the zoo’s statement says. Unlike other zebras, mountain zebras have a dewlap, the mane is short and they have very hard, pointed hooves. This species is threatened in the wild.

Kawan

Kawan, Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s newest female orangutan, comes to the Zoo due to a breeding recommendation from the Species Survival Plan, which is like a giant dating service for Zoo animals, Hogle Zoo’s statement says. Kawan will be paired with Mia after quarantine, but is viewable now inside the zoo’s Great Apes Building.

“Kawan is settling in nicely to her new home,” said keeper Clair Hallyburton. “She has already caught a glimpse of Mia through the window and she is very intrigued! We’ve seen her getting herself comfortable by grabbing some bedding and a blanket and curling up in the corner for a nice nap. She’s starting to show a little bit of her personality. She’s very spunky!”

Known for their distinctive red fur, orangutans are the largest arboreal mammal, spending most of their time in trees. Long, powerful arms and grasping hands and feet allow them to move through the branches. These great apes share 96.4% of our genes and are highly intelligent creatures, Hogle Zoo’s statement says, adding that Bornean orangutans are classified as endangered in and Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered.