Hogle Zoo is closed until further notice due to coronavirus concerns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has announced that it will be closing effective Tuesday, until further notice, as a precaution during the coronavirus outbreak.

“As a family destination, our goal is to protect the health and well-being of our animals, the community and Zoo staff,” a news release from the Zoo says. “The dedicated animal care team will remain active at the Zoo daily and will continue to provide our animals with the highest standard of care.”

The Zoo’s administrative staff will stagger their schedules to reduce social interactions, and “Zoo leadership will continue to monitor developments of the outbreak and follow guidance from federal, state, and local authorities to help determine when we will reopen.”

Anyone who has previously purchased tickets for a Zoo visit may use them on any future date in 2020, the news release says. Zoo memberships will be extended automatically for the length of the closure.