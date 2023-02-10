Hogle Zoo lion makes Super Bowl winner pick

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo‘s own king of the beasts, African Lion Vulcan, has made his prediction for Sunday’s Super Bowl winner.

Based on his selection of lion chow placed under a mockup of two goal posts with team names attached, Vulcan picked the Philadelphia Eagles. Sorry, Kansas City Chiefs.

Vulcan, 11, has picked the winner on his two other tries, according to Zoo officials. So if the Eagles win, the lion can claim his third consecutive victory.

Las Vegas odds makers were also picking the Eagles, as of Thursday afternoon. The predicted score was Eagles 31 Chiefs 24.

Only time will tell. Super Bowl LVII starts Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on Fox 13.