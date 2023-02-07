Hogle Zoo: Lion to predict Super Bowl winner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has announced that resident Vulcan the African lion will attempt to predict this year’s Super Bowl winner.

This Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Vulcan will be placed on a mockup of a football field, with lion food near each goal post. The goal posts will be marked in the team colors of the Chiefs and the Eagles.

“Vulcan will predict the winner by selecting which side to eat first. This is Vulcan’s third year as the zoo’s big game ‘fur’tune-teller,” the Hogle Zoo statement says.

“Whichever goalposts Vulcan approaches will be considered his winning-team prediction.”

If Vulcan’s team choice proves correct, it would be his third-consecutive “win.”

“‘Referee’ animal keepers will measure the field and add the same food to each goalpost for impartiality,” the Hogle Zoo statement says.

Hogle Zoo animals have a track record of correctly predicting winners, the statement says, adding “Vulcan, Zuri (African elephant), and Nikolai (Amur tiger) are all undefeated in their picks.”

Vulcan is an 11-year-old male African lion. African lions, the second-largest cat in the world, are a vulnerable species impacted by poaching, human-wildlife conflict and habitat loss, the zoo statement says.

African lions are part of the zoo’s Big Six conservation program, which supports worldwide organizations saving African lions, African elephants, polar bears, Bornean orangutans, boreal toads and Salt Lake’s Jordan River.

The event is covered by regular admission fees.