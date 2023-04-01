Hogle Zoo monkey matriarch passes away

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Mar. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has announced the death of one of its clan leaders, a matriarch to one of the monkey colonies.

Trinidad, head of the zoo’s Bolivian grey titi monkey family, died due to several inoperable tumors, the zoo announced Friday afternoon on social media. She was 21.

“We are grateful Trinidad lived a long, healthy life. At 21 years old, Trinidad was within the average life expectancy of titi monkeys under human care.

“Trinidad was born at Lincoln Park Zoo and came to Utah’s Hogle Zoo in 2007 with her mate Jack. Titi monkeys have a strong, monogamous bond with their mates and stay with them for life. Trinidad was a critical part of the Bolivian Grey Titi Monkey Species Survival Plan, having had seven offspring at our zoo.

“She was an incredible mother to her babies. Trinidad was the second oldest titi monkey in American zoos to give birth.”

The announcement described Trinidad as popular with zoo staff, volunteers and guests with her sweet and gentle personality, a lover of pumpkins, forage tubs with seads, as well as peas, raspberries, walnuts and hard-boiled eggs.

“Please keep Trinidad’s caretakers and her monkey family in your thoughts during this tremendous loss.



“And if you’re interested, check out the video we posted on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cqd8381JRcq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=