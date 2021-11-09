Hogle Zoo to host vaccination clinic for children 5-11

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo will host a pediatric vaccination event with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Utah State Health Department, and Nomi Health, it announced Monday.

The two-day event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13. The first dose of the two-dose primary series of the FDA authorized COVID-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine will be offered to children 5 to 11 years old. Zoo admission is not included in the event.

Parental or legal guardian consent is required for this age group, and children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Immunizers will be at Hogle Zoo to conduct the vaccination process, provide guidance through the process and administer vaccines.

After Nomi grants the greenlight post-observation, vaccinated participants and their family members are invited to purchase admission tickets and spend the day at the zoo, where activities and crafts will be offered.

COVID-19 Pfizer-BioTech vaccine is the only FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccination for children of this age group. All participants are required to pre-register and schedule an appointment online through this link: getmyshot.utah.gov/mobile. The vaccine is free. Participants do not need insurance to be vaccinated.

Proof of registration and appointment time is necessary prior to entering Utah’s Hogle Zoo Events Pavilion.

For more information on COVID-19, visit https://health.utah.gov or or https://www.cdc.gov/.