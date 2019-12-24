Hogle Zoo to offer free admission Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo will be offering free admission the day after Christmas.

“It’s been a wild decade and Hogle Zoo wants to say thank you by adding MORE Wild Wednesdays,” said a press release from the Zoo. “Since the last Wild Wednesday of the year lands on Christmas Day, Hogle Zoo will still offer FREE admission on Thursday, Dec. 26!”

As a thank you to Salt Lake County residents for their support of the Zoo, Arts and Parks program, Wild Wednesdays are free admission days for all visitors and are typically the last Wednesday in November, December, January and February. The Zoo will have regular Wild Wednesdays on Jan. 29 and Feb. 26.