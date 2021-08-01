Hogle Zoo turns 90, thanks community for nearly a century of support

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrates its 90th birthday on Sunday, and will be celebrating with signage on the grounds, and commemorative gift shop merchandise marking the occasion.

Doug Lund, Zoo president and CEO, thanked the community for its support.

“I have a great deal of admiration and appreciation for the Hogle family who saw a need in the community, now 90 years ago, and stepped forward with the gift of land providing the beginnings of the ever-progressing Hogle Zoo.

“Additionally, it is with heartfelt gratitude that I thank our endearing community that recognizes the importance of local zoos and have supported their zoo over these past 90 years. Thank you in advance for your continued support as we move forward toward our 2nd century. As we continue to learn more about the animals in our care, importantly, we are better able to help protect wildlife in wild places.”

Dawn Neptune, behavior programs and collection manager, says progress has brought change.

“In my almost 28 years here at UHZ I have seen the Zoo change so much, at times it is almost unrecognizable,” she said in the prepared statement.

“As I look back at the past three decades, I’m most proud of our animal enrichment and training programs and for having been a part of building such a strong culture of care and welfare. I feel so unbelievably fortunate to have discovered a career and a ‘zoo family’ I love so much and can’t wait to see what the next 90 years have in store!”

Utah’s Hogle Zoo began as a small attraction in Liberty Park in 1911, but found its permanent home in 1931 when the Hogle family donated a parcel of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon.

The Zoo’s stated mission is to be “champions for wildlife,” the statement says, adding “with various improvements, plans for expansions of its exhibits, events, and upgrades in the works, Utah’s Hogle Zoo would like to thank the community for 90 incredible years of support.”