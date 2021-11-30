Hogle Zoo welcomes Amur tiger Sasha

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has welcomed a new resident, Sasha, the Amur tiger, who will reside in the Asian Highlands area.

Two-year-old Sasha is a new arrival from Rolling Hills Zoo, in Kansas.

Sasha “is settling in her new habitat and continues to acclimate well,” said Bob Cisneros, associate director of animal care at Hogle Zoo, in a prepared statement.

Sasha may eventually be recommended to breed with Nikolai (an 11-year-old male Amur tiger and current resident at Asian Highlands) when she matures, the Zoo’s statement says.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo animal care teams and management continues to work closely with organizations following a Species Survival Program (SSP) and breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), which promotes healthy, genetically diverse populations in accredited zoos, Hogle’s statement says.

“While Sasha continues to get to know her new animal care team, guests are welcome to come meet Sasha where she can be seen at her new exhibit in Asian Highlands. Considered solitary animals, and to best mimic their natural surroundings, Sasha has a dedicated habitat next to Nikolai.”

Sasha makes her official introduction on Thursday.

Threatened by poaching and habitat loss by deforestation, the population of Amur tigers are dwindling, the zoo statement says.

“There are only approximately 500 Amur tigers left in the wild, making them an endangered species. Found in Russia Far East with a small number ranging in China and possibly North Korea, Amur tigers are considered one of the largest cats in the world.

“With an average weight of 240 to 290 for female Amur tigers, and 450 for males, sexual maturity typically peaks around 4 years of age. Gestation period tends to range from 3 to 3.5 months with litters of an average size of two to four cubs.”

In the wild, Amur tigers have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. Under specialized human care, Amur tigers can live up to approximately 20 years of age, the statement says.

To learn or to even support tiger conservation programs, check out this link.