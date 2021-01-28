Hogle Zoo welcomes baby zebra, seeks name suggestions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has welcomed a new member to the African Savanna, which it calls “a zippy little striped bundle of joy.”

A Zoo statement says the male zebra was born on the evening of Friday, Jan. 15, to mother Ziva, who “cleaned and coaxed him and he was standing on his own within the first 30 minutes and awkwardly walking shortly thereafter.

“The two have spent this time bonding and the little guy has been getting acquainted with his neighbors on the Savanna. The father is Scooby — males are not involved in the rearing of their offspring.”

The Zoo is now looking for names for the baby, and will accept suggestions beginning Thursday on Hogle’s Facebook page.

This is the fourth Hartmann’s Mountain zebra born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, the other three were sired by Ziggy, the Zoo’s statement says. Mountain zebras live in more mountainous regions in southwest Africa. Unlike other zebras, mountain zebras have a dewlap, the mane is short and they have very hard, pointed hooves. This species is threatened in the wild.